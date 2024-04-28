Finalist: LaSharnda Beckwith

President & CEO

Lutheran Social Services of Southern California

Dr. LaSharnda Beckwith holds two doctoral degrees and two master’s degrees, and her distinguished career includes executive roles in the military and academia, where she demonstrated exceptional leadership. As vice president of the Army and Airforce Exchange Service, she managed a $6.4 billion operation. Dr. Beckwith’s recent positions as dean and provost at Orange County universities highlight her strategic leadership in higher education. Beyond academia, she supports financial literacy and mentors women in professional roles. As head of Lutheran Social Services of Southern California (LSSSC), she oversees diverse programs addressing community health and equity issues. During the pandemic, Dr. Beckwith adapted programs and launched a $38M housing project to combat homelessness. Her initiatives, including Orange County’s California Advancing and Innovating Medi-Cal (CalAIM) and Mobile Wellness Units, address system gaps and community inequities.

