Finalist: Sirisha Bandla

(Jamila Gilbert)

Vice President of Government Affairs and Research Operations

Virgin Galactic

Sirisha Bandla, vice president of government affairs and research operations at Virgin Galactic, leads legislative relations and research operations. An aerospace engineer and astronaut, she flew on the Unity 22 mission, inspiring young girls in STEM. Bandla orchestrated Virgin Galactic’s inaugural commercial spaceflight, facilitating international collaboration and 13 research experiments. She chairs the Commercial Space Federation and supports California’s community events, including robotics contests and charitable drives. Bandla holds degrees from Purdue and The George Washington University and serves on the boards of the Board of American Society for Gravitational and Space Research and the American Astronautical Society as well as organizes the Matthew Isakowitz Fellowship Program, an internship and mentorship program that provides summer opportunities to current college students who are passionate about commercial spaceflight.

