(Kenny Goldberg)

CEO & Founder

My Private Professor, LLC

Sona Shah, CEO & founder of My Private Professor (MPP), created the platform to offer personalized educational support. MPP’s sliding scale rates and giveback model aid underserved communities. She leads partnerships with nonprofits like Illumination Foundation and South Asian Helpline & Referral Agency, providing free tutoring to students in need. Her initiatives include the Inspired Teacher Grant program, supporting public school teachers and the Lifelong Learners Fund at Orangewood Foundation. Shah’s leadership garnered accolades like the 2023 Outstanding Small Business by National Philanthropy Day OC. Her efforts outside of the professional space such as her partnering with Illumination Foundation to provide free tutoring, providing free tutoring to students at Boys & Girls Club of Long Beach and providing iPads and covering the cost of tutoring through Schools on Wheels speak volumes of her professional character.