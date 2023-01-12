Score Big Savings at the AliExpress Winter Clearance Event

With discounts of up to 70% off on top brands and products, you’ll be able to find everything you need at low prices. And if that wasn’t enough, there is also $3 off every $30 spent during the event, making it the perfect time to stock up on all your winter essentials.

The savings don’t stop there - new buyers can take advantage of special discount codes to save even more on their purchases. Starting January 9, 2023, and running until January 13, 2023 (PST), make the most of the special promotions.

Shop These Amazing Deals & More

Here are just a few of the products that are on sale during the AliExpress Winter Clearance Event .

76% off Portable Massage Gun - This is the ultimate solution for on-the-go muscle relief and flexibility. You can customize your massage experience to suit your needs with the 32 levels of intensity and four interchangeable heads. The device operates with minimal noise and features an easy-to-use LCD touchscreen and Type-C charging for extended battery life. The portable design and 15-minute intelligent timer make it easy to use anywhere.

50% off Gaming Headphones - These headphones are equipped with massive 50mm drivers and 7.1 virtual surround sound for you to immerse yourself in your game with crystal-clear, powerful audio. The USB interface ensures easy connection to your gaming devices. Available in a variety of stylish colors, these headphones also boast an ergonomic design for maximum comfort during extended gaming sessions. With a 120° flip-up function, noise-canceling technology, and in-line controls, these are designed for convenience and ease of use. In addition, the RGB gradient LED light not only improves the audio experience but also provides a stylish addition to your gaming setup.

46% off Men’s Luxury Watch - The stainless steel band and 10mm dial thickness give this watch a sleek and sophisticated look, while the 40mm dial diameter and 30m water resistance make it perfect for everyday wear. Whether you’re running errands or going out for a night on the town, this watch will make a statement.

Fast Delivery - Get Your Order in Record Time

Shoppers are thrilled with the lightning-fast delivery of just 5 to 7 days for a wide selection of our US ware products, allowing customers to enjoy their new purchases as soon as possible. Be sure to visit the website now and experience the convenience. With a wide variety of products, you are sure to find the perfect one you are looking for. Start shopping now for faster delivery .

Exclusive Discounts for New Customers

Use the following promo codes at checkout to receive further discounts on your order:

Code - Save $5 on purchases over $25.

Code - Get $8 off on purchases over $40.

Code - Save $12 on purchases over $80.

Code - Get $25 off on purchases over $150.

Please note that these codes are only valid for new customers and are limited on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Discounts Across All Categories