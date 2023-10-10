Best Amazon Prime Big Deal Days October 2023 Offers

Getting the required gadgets and products to make life easier can be fairly costly, but with Amazon Prime Big Deal Days , you can stock up on any item you could ever need at great prices with the incredible discounts being offered site-wide. In this article, we’ve compiled a list of the best Amazon Prime Big Deal Days discounts for you. From 10/10 to 10/11, grab any item that catches your attention at fantastic prices, from kitchenware to home improvement products.

Zojirushi NS-LGC05XB Micom Rice Cooker & Warmer Amazon Prime Big Deal Days Price: $136

Regular price: $195

Enjoy meal prep with this Zojirushi Micom rice cooker and warmer for 30% off. With its multi-menu cooking function, experience ease when preparing white/mixed rice, sushi rice, brown rice, long grain white rice, and steel-cut oatmeal. A removable steel vent cap that allows for high-temperature cooking without messy overflows guarantees safe cooking.

Blue Yeti USB Microphone Amazon Prime Big Deal Days Price: $90

Regular price: $103

Make bad sound quality a thing of the past in your videos, streams, and even while gaming with 12% off the Blue Yeti USB microphone . Achieve enhanced effects, advanced modulation, and HD audio samples with the specially designed Blue Voice software. With onboard audio controls to mute and change your headphone volume, you get to be in charge every step of the way.

Ninja DZ550 Foodi 10 Quart 6-in-1 Smart XL Air Fryer Amazon Prime Big Deal Days Price: $230

Regular price: $250

Turn into a remarkable chef with 8% off the Ninja DZ550 Smart Air Fryer and eliminate long cooking times with its two independent XL air fryer baskets that can be used to prepare two different foods at the same time. Achieve perfect food doneness at the touch of a button with the integrated Foodi Smart Thermometer. With this air fryer, you can air fry, air broil, roast, bake, reheat, and dehydrate with its six versatile cooking programs.

Bose SoundLink Revolve+ Series II Bluetooth Speaker Amazon Prime Big Deal Days Price: $199

Regular price: $329

Achieve an amazing acoustic experience with the Bose SoundLink Revolve+ Series II Bluetooth Speaker at a whopping 40% off. Enjoy 360-degree sound, long-lasting battery life, and take calls easily while connected to the speaker with the built-in microphone. Shop this Amazon Prime Big Deal Days event to enjoy significant discounts on this amazing Bluetooth speaker.

Shark AZ2002 Vertex Powered Lift-Away Upright Vacuum Amazon Prime Big Deal Days Price: $238

Regular price: $300