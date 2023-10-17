Save Big on Top 10 AliExpress Products

AliExpress has a ton of fantastic offers for the weekend, and we’ve done the legwork for you, so you don’t have to worry about browsing through thousands of offers. If you’re thinking about splurging on yourself, now is a wonderful opportunity to save on everything from home appliances to scooters. You can also save even more with this exclusive AliExpress promo code for 15% off all orders or even use our last minute codes

US3AFF to save 3$ on sales above $12

LATIMES8 to save 8$ on sales above $50

Check out these ten incredible products you can purchase with big discounts on AliExpress.com while these deals are still available.

Ultenic Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo

Discounted Price: $249.98 + Extra 5% Off

With the Ultenic robot vacuum and mop combo, you can ensure that your space stays clean all the time. Vacuum and mop at the same time with its upgraded sonic mopping capability. Tackle coffee spills, dirt, mud, and many other stains, leaving your floors polished and shiny. With its smart navigation and auto-recharge capabilities, you never have to worry about it running out of power!

HiBREW Multiple Capsule Coffee Machine

Discounted Price: $129.25

Original Price: $275.00

Start your day with a cup of well-brewed coffee from the HiBREW multiple capsule coffee machine. With its 5-in-1 cold/hot brewing ability and compatibility with K Cup capsules, Nes capsules, and several other capsules, as well as its 7-level water volume selection, enjoy coffee however you choose at a whopping 53% off.

52TOYS MEGABOX MB-12 LANDBREAKER Deformation Robot

Discounted Price: $49.99 + $5 Off On $100+ orders

Never lose an action figure fight again when you present this Megabox MB-12 Landbreaker Deformation Robot as your champion. A total game-changer in the action figure and collectibles world, this versatile robot not only boasts an incredible design with excellent craftsmanship but also converts into a sleek cube, making it a must-have for collectors and fans alike.

Robotime Rokr Marble Run Set

Discounted Price: $53.99

Original Price: $89.98

The Robotime Rokr Marble Run Set is a captivating 3D wooden puzzle and DIY model building kit that offers a unique and engaging experience for teens and adults. With five distinct kinds of challenging assembly tasks, this kit provides hours of creative fun. Its intricate design, which drew inspiration from the enigmatic allure of Night City, guarantees an attractive finished product at an impressive 40% off.

Rolife DIY Book Nook Kit

Discounted Price: $43.99

Original Price: $73.31

Enjoy a unique crafting experience with the Rolife DIY Book Nook Kit at 40% off. This creative and captivating 3D wooden puzzle bookshelf allows adults and teens to bring a whimsical bookshelf diorama to life, making it an ideal gift for those with a passion for crafts and hobbies. What further sets this kit apart is the built-in LED, which adds a magical touch to the miniature set.

TXQSABER Heavy Lightsaber with 12 Colors

Discounted Price: $89.30

Original Price: $190.00

The TXQSABER Heavy Lightsaber is a remarkable and immersive laser sword that brings the excitement of the Star Wars universe to life for 53% off. With its metal handle, smooth swing, and stunning palette of 12 colors and 16 sounds, it’s perfect for dueling, cosplay, and imaginative play. This makes it a good choice for cosplay enthusiasts, collectors, and kids alike.

POP MART Skullpanda The Warmth Series Mystery Box

Discounted Price: $12.99

Original Price: $15.99

The POP MART Skullpanda The Warmth Series Mystery Box is an exciting collectible toy series that combines mystery and cuteness in one delightful package at 18% off. Each box contains one of 12 blind box action figures, making it a thrilling surprise for collectors and fans of cute pop culture items.

Reolink 12MP PoE Camera

Discounted Price: $80.99

Original Price: $179.98

Secure your home with the Reolink 12MP PoE camera, a cutting-edge home security solution that seamlessly integrates modern technology and convenience. With both WiFi and Power over Ethernet (PoE) capabilities, this smart outdoor video intercom provides a robust connection for reliable surveillance. Stay safe with the advanced human detection feature, ensuring that you receive alerts only when someone approaches your door, minimizing false alarms.

AOVOPRO ES80 M365 Electric Scooter

Discounted Price: $257.14

Original Price: $598.00

The AOVOPRO ES80 M365 Electric Scooter is a state-of-the-art mobility solution that redefines urban commuting. Powered by a robust 350W motor, this electric scooter effortlessly reaches speeds of up to 31km/h, offering an efficient and eco-friendly means of transportation.

ANYCUBIC Kobra 2 Plus FDM 3D Printer

Discounted Price: $454.61

Original Price: $561.25

The Anycubic Kobra 2 Plus FDM 3D Printer is a game-changing addition to the world of 3D printing. Offering an impressive maximum print speed of 500mm/s with a large build size, you have the freedom to create substantial and intricate 3D prints. This printer is designed to bring your creative ideas to life quickly and efficiently.