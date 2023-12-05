See Photos and Video from the 2023 L.A. Inspirational Women Forum Leadership Awards

The third annual Inspirational Women Awards Gala at the Beverly Hilton was alive with excitement for the female business leaders who received deserved recognition for both their professional and personal achievements. But an event cannot even be called as such without the gathered attendees. The women and men who gathered to celebrate these inspirational women gave the presentation the air of a Hollywood awards ceremony – with all the glitz and glamour one would expect. Here is a selection of photos from the attendees, visionaries, finalists and honorees who made for an unforgettable evening.

