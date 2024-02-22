L.A. Times B2B Publishing is excited to announce the fourth annual CFO Leadership Awards on June 13, 2024 at the Beverly Hilton. We invite you to nominate California-based CFOs who are impacting change.

The B2B Publishing executive committee will recognize outstanding CFOs for:



Successes and accomplishments over the last 24 months.

Exemplary leadership qualities within their organizations and their communities.

There is no cost to nominate. All nominees must work in California to be considered.*

After the CFO Awards, the C-suite magazine will recap the event and profile noteworthy honorees, finalists and nominees.

You may contact Karren Adamyan at (626) 347-8673 or at karren.adamyan@latimes.com for any issues with the submission.

Use the form below to nominate. Early submissions are highly encouraged.

*Please note that L.A. Times B2B Publishing staff will NOT be able to make corrections or revisions to the nomination form once submitted. The information provided is subject to editing by the B2B Publishing team prior to being published in this supplement. Do not submit information that is subject to change or confidential.

Individuals selected by the B2B Publishing team will be notified of their inclusion approximately 45 days prior to publication.