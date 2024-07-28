fbco.com

Top local executive: Steven J. Fishman, Partner

Number of CPAs in Los Angeles County: 30

Number of accounting professionals (including CPAs) in Los Angeles County, excluding support staff and other non-accounting lines of business: 30

Number of employees (including Accounting Professionals, support staff and all other employees) in Los Angeles County: 42

Accounting services offered: Advisory, Audit, Business Management, Estate Planning, Tax

Other accounting services offered: Real Estate Planning, Trust Planning

Industries served: Entertainment, Financial, Healthcare, Hospitality, Legal, Manufacturing, Nonprofit, Real Estate, Retail

Other industries served: Family Offices

Number of offices firmwide: 1

Year established: 1980

Primary Los Angeles County location: 16830 Ventura Blvd., Suite 400, Encino 91436

Headquarter(s): Encino,CA

