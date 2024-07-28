gerberco.com

Top local executive: Selwyn H. Gerber, Founding Partner

Number of CPAs in Los Angeles County: 24

Number of accounting professionals (including CPAs) in Los Angeles County, excluding support staff and other non-accounting lines of business: 27

Number of employees (including Accounting Professionals, support staff and all other employees) in Los Angeles County: 51

Accounting services offered: Advisory, Audit, Business Management, Estate Planning, Internal Audit, Tax

Other accounting services offered: International Tax And Estate Planning, Pre-Immigration Tax Planning, Financial Planning, Expert Testimony, Forensic Accounting

Industries served: Entertainment, Financial, Legal, Nonprofit, Real Estate

Number of offices firmwide: 2

Year established: 1986

Primary Los Angeles County location: 1880 Century Park E., Suite 200, Los Angeles 90067

Headquarter(s): Los Angeles, CA

