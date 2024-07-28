

ghjadvisors.com

Top local executive: Tom Barry, Managing Partner

Number of CPAs in Los Angeles County: 87

Number of accounting professionals (including CPAs) in Los Angeles County, excluding support staff and other non-accounting lines of business: 186

Number of employees (including Accounting Professionals, support staff and all other employees) in Los Angeles County: 205

Accounting services offered: Advisory, Audit, M&A, Tax

Other accounting services offered: Data Analytics Service, Client Accounting and Advisory Services, Profit Participation Services, Forensic Services

Industries served: Entertainment, Manufacturing, Nonprofit, Real Estate

Other industries served: Food and Beverage, Nonprofit, Entertainment, Media and Advertising

Number of offices firmwide: 3

Year established: 1953

Primary Los Angeles County location: 700 S. Flower St., Suite 3300, Los Angeles 90017

Headquarter(s): Los Angeles, CA

