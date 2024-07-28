Top local executive: Sean McFerson, President & Managing Partner
Number of CPAs in Orange County: 47
Number of accounting professionals (including CPAs) in Orange County, excluding support staff and other non-accounting lines of business: 90
Number of employees (including Accounting Professionals, support staff and all other employees) in Orange County: 110
Accounting services offered: Advisory, Audit, Business Management, Estate Planning, Internal Audit, M&A, Tax
Other accounting services offered: Cybersecurity, Outsourced Accounting Services, Succession Planning, SALT Compliance, Cost Segregation, International, Employee Retention, Employee Benefit Plans, Nonprofit and Compliance Audits, Tax Credits and Compliance, Wealth Management
Industries served: Entertainment, Financial, Healthcare, Hospitality, Legal, Manufacturing, Nonprofit, Real Estate, Retail, Tech
Other industries served: Automotive, Construction, Energy, Professional Services, Transportation, Trade, Maritime, Wholesale and Distribution
Number of offices firmwide: 3
Year established: 1926
Primary Orange County location: 2050 Main St., Suite 1300, Irvine 92614
Headquarter(s): Long Beach, CA