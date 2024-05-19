Primary Southern California Office: 601 S. Figueroa St., Suite 4450, Los Angeles, CA 90071
Year Established: 1978
Headquarter(s): Chicago, IL
2023 Transaction Volume: $756,000,000
2023 Sales Volume: $285,000,000
2023 Lease Volume: $471,000,000
Total Number of Licensed Commercial Real Estate Agents: 44
Total Number of Employees (including support staff and all other employees): 150
Number of Southern California Offices: 5
Number of Offices Firmwide: 115
Property Types: Office, Industrial, Retail, Multifamily, Medical, Data Center, Hospitality, Land
Other Property Types: Property Management, Associations and Nonprofits, Automotive Properties, Healthcare, Life Sciences, Private Equity, Capital Markets, Agency Leasing, Consulting Services, Investment and Asset Management, Project Management, Studio Project
Top Local Executive(s):
Christopher Cooper - Principal & Regional Managing Director - Western US
*Above information is for Southern California which includes Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties, but excludes San Diego.