Primary Southern California Office: 601 S. Figueroa St., Suite 4450, Los Angeles, CA 90071

Year Established: 1978

Headquarter(s): Chicago, IL

2023 Transaction Volume: $756,000,000

2023 Sales Volume: $285,000,000

2023 Lease Volume: $471,000,000

Total Number of Licensed Commercial Real Estate Agents: 44

Total Number of Employees (including support staff and all other employees): 150

Number of Southern California Offices: 5

Number of Offices Firmwide: 115

Property Types: Office, Industrial, Retail, Multifamily, Medical, Data Center, Hospitality, Land

Other Property Types: Property Management, Associations and Nonprofits, Automotive Properties, Healthcare, Life Sciences, Private Equity, Capital Markets, Agency Leasing, Consulting Services, Investment and Asset Management, Project Management, Studio Project

Top Local Executive(s):

Christopher Cooper - Principal & Regional Managing Director - Western US