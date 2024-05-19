boulderassociates.com

Primary Southern California Office: 300 Spectrum Center Drive, Suite 730, Irvine, CA 92618

Secondary Southern California Office: 527 W. Seventh St., Suite 1304, Los Angeles, CA 90014

Year Established: 1983

Headquarter(s): Boulder, CO

2023 Total Revenue: $9,490,000

2022 Total Revenue: $8,109,000

Total Number of Licensed Architects: 8

Total Number of Employees (including support staff and all other employees): 31

Number of Offices in Southern California: 2

Number of Offices Firmwide: 9

Property Types: Office, Medical, Hospitality

Other Property Types: Science + Technology, Early Childhood Education, Senior Living, Commercial

Top Active Projects: Riverside University Health System Wellness Village, Be Well Irvine Campus, PMB Providence St. Joseph Hospital Helen Caloggero Women’s & Family Center

Top Local Executive(s): Darci Hernandez - Principal and Diedre McGee - Principal