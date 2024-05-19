CO Architects

coarchitects.com

Primary Southern California Office: 5750 Wilshire Blvd., Suite 550, Los Angeles, CA 90036

Secondary Southern California Office: 101 W. Broadway, Suite 1130, San Diego, CA 92101

Year Established: 1996

Headquarter(s): Los Angeles, CA

2023 Total Revenue: $51,110,000

2022 Total Revenue: $40,948,000

Total Number of Licensed Architects: 40

Total Number of Employees (including support staff and all other employees): 124

Number of Offices in Southern California: 1

Number of Offices Firmwide: 2

Property Types: Medical

Other Property Types: High Education, Research Laboratories, K-12 Schools

Top Active Projects: Charles Drew University Health Professions Education Building, Los Angeles Unified School District North Hollywood High School Comprehensive Modernization, UCI Health - Irvine

Top Local Executive(s): Jenna Knudsen - Managing Principal

*The above information is for Southern California which includes Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties, but excludes San Diego.

coarchitects.com

Primary Southern California Office: 5750 Wilshire Blvd., Suite 550, Los Angeles, CA 90036

Secondary Southern California Office: 101 W. Broadway, Suite 1130, San Diego, CA 92101

Year Established: 1996

Headquarter(s): Los Angeles, CA

2023 Total Revenue: $51,110,000

2022 Total Revenue: $40,948,000

Total Number of Licensed Architects: 40

Total Number of Employees (including support staff and all other employees): 124

Number of Offices in Southern California: 1

Number of Offices Firmwide: 2

Property Types: Medical

Other Property Types: High Education, Research Laboratories, K-12 Schools

Top Active Projects: Charles Drew University Health Professions Education Building, Los Angeles Unified School District North Hollywood High School Comprehensive Modernization, UCI Health - Irvine

Top Local Executive(s): Jenna Knudsen - Managing Principal