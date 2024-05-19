CO Architects
coarchitects.com
Primary Southern California Office: 5750 Wilshire Blvd., Suite 550, Los Angeles, CA 90036
Secondary Southern California Office: 101 W. Broadway, Suite 1130, San Diego, CA 92101
Year Established: 1996
Headquarter(s): Los Angeles, CA
2023 Total Revenue: $51,110,000
2022 Total Revenue: $40,948,000
Total Number of Licensed Architects: 40
Total Number of Employees (including support staff and all other employees): 124
Number of Offices in Southern California: 1
Number of Offices Firmwide: 2
Property Types: Medical
Other Property Types: High Education, Research Laboratories, K-12 Schools
Top Active Projects: Charles Drew University Health Professions Education Building, Los Angeles Unified School District North Hollywood High School Comprehensive Modernization, UCI Health - Irvine
Top Local Executive(s): Jenna Knudsen - Managing Principal
*The above information is for Southern California which includes Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties, but excludes San Diego.
coarchitects.com
Primary Southern California Office: 5750 Wilshire Blvd., Suite 550, Los Angeles, CA 90036
Secondary Southern California Office: 101 W. Broadway, Suite 1130, San Diego, CA 92101
Year Established: 1996
Headquarter(s): Los Angeles, CA
2023 Total Revenue: $51,110,000
2022 Total Revenue: $40,948,000
Total Number of Licensed Architects: 40
Total Number of Employees (including support staff and all other employees): 124
Number of Offices in Southern California: 1
Number of Offices Firmwide: 2
Property Types: Medical
Other Property Types: High Education, Research Laboratories, K-12 Schools
Top Active Projects: Charles Drew University Health Professions Education Building, Los Angeles Unified School District North Hollywood High School Comprehensive Modernization, UCI Health - Irvine
Top Local Executive(s): Jenna Knudsen - Managing Principal
*The above information is for Southern California which includes Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties, but excludes San Diego.