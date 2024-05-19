Primary Southern California Office: 865 S. Figueroa St., Suite 3500, Los Angeles, CA 90071
Year Established: 1976
Headquarter(s): Toronto
2023 Transaction Volume: $6,576,480,149
2023 Sales Volume: $3,689,725,521
2023 Lease Volume: $2,886,754,628
Total Number of Licensed Commercial Real Estate Agents: 170
Total Number of Employees (including support staff and all other employees): 275
Number of Southern California Offices: 8
Number of Offices Firmwide: 480
Property Types: Office, Industrial, Retail, Multifamily, Medical, Hospitality, Land
Top Local Executive(s):
Jodie Poirier - Executive Managing Director, Greater Los Angeles
*Above information is for Southern California which includes Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties, but excludes San Diego.