Primary Southern California Office: 8383 Wilshire Blvd., Beverly Hills, CA 90211
Year Established: 2016
Headquarter(s): Beverly Hills, CA
2023 Transaction Volume: $273,000,000
2023 Sales Volume: $93,000,000
2023 Lease Volume: $180,000,000
Total Number of Licensed Commercial Real Estate Agents: 8
Total Number of Employees (including support staff and all other employees): 10
Number of Southern California Offices: 1
Number of Offices Firmwide: 1
Property Types: Office, Industrial, Retail
Top Local Executive(s):
Lee Joseph Polster - President
*Above information is for Southern California which includes Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties, but excludes San Diego.