Primary Southern California Office: 550 S. Hope St., Suite 2500, Los Angeles, CA 90071
Year Established: 1908
Headquarter(s): Detroit, MI
2023 Total Revenue: $11,519,784
2022 Total Revenue: $16,466,472
Total Number of Licensed Architects: 30
Total Number of Employees (including support staff and all other employees): 78
Number of Offices in Southern California: 1
Number of Offices Firmwide: 9
Property Types: Office, Industrial, Multifamily, Medical, Data Center
Other Property Types: Education (higher education and Pre K-12); science, Manufacturing and Product Development, Federal Government, Community
Top Active Projects: Design and Media Arts Center at LA Trade Technical College, The Standard at Los Angeles, Academic East Building at Los Angeles Pierce College
Top Local Executive(s): Tania Van Herle - Co-CEO and Enrique Suarez - Co-CEO
*The above information is for Southern California which includes Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties, but excludes San Diego.