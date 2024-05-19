illicre.com

Primary Southern California Office: 5990 Sepulveda Blvd., Suite 600, Sherman Oaks, CA 91411

Year Established: 2007

Headquarter(s): Sherman Oaks, CA

2023 Transaction Volume: $134,645,478

2023 Sales Volume: $51,180,823

2023 Lease Volume: $83,464,655

Total Number of Licensed Commercial Real Estate Agents: 37

Total Number of Employees (including support staff and all other employees): 36

Number of Southern California Offices: 3

Number of Offices Firmwide: 3

Property Types: Office, Industrial, Retail, Multifamily, Medical, Land

Top Local Executive(s):

Todd Nathanson - President

Dawn Fuqua - Executive Director