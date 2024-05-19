Primary Southern California Office: 1201 N. Broadway, Los Angeles, CA 90012
Year Established: 1959
Headquarter(s): Los Angeles, CA
2023 Total Revenue: $13,000,000
2022 Total Revenue: $1,200,000
Total Number of Licensed Architects: 15
Total Number of Employees (including support staff and all other employees): 50
Number of Offices in Southern California: 1
Number of Offices Firmwide: 1
Property Types: Office, Retail, Multifamily, Medical, Land
Other Property Types: Architecture
Urban Design/Planning
Interior Design
Top Active Projects: Creative Artists Agency headquarters building, Figueroa 8, Citrus Commons (former Sunkist Building and property)
Top Local Executive(s): Scott Johnson - Co-President and William Fain Jr. - Co-President
*The above information is for Southern California which includes Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties, but excludes San Diego.