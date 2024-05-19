johnsonfain.com

Primary Southern California Office: 1201 N. Broadway, Los Angeles, CA 90012

Year Established: 1959

Headquarter(s): Los Angeles, CA

2023 Total Revenue: $13,000,000

2022 Total Revenue: $1,200,000

Total Number of Licensed Architects: 15

Total Number of Employees (including support staff and all other employees): 50

Number of Offices in Southern California: 1

Number of Offices Firmwide: 1

Property Types: Office, Retail, Multifamily, Medical, Land

Other Property Types: Architecture

Urban Design/Planning

Interior Design

Top Active Projects: Creative Artists Agency headquarters building, Figueroa 8, Citrus Commons (former Sunkist Building and property)

Top Local Executive(s): Scott Johnson - Co-President and William Fain Jr. - Co-President