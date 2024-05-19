Primary Southern California Office: 515 Flower St., Suite 3600, Los Angeles, CA 90071
Secondary Southern California Office: 20401 SW Birch St., Newport Beach, CA 92660
Year Established: 1864
Headquarter(s): St. Louis, MO
2023 Total Revenue: $622,000,000
2022 Total Revenue: $526,000,000
Total Number of Employees: 553
Number of Offices in Southern California: 3
Number of Offices Firmwide: 17
Property Types: Office, Industrial, Medical, Hospitality
Other Property Types: Education, Commercial, Healthcare, Parking, and Renewables
Top Active Projects: Hoag Hospital Irvine Expansion, UCR North District Phase 2 - Student Housing, UCLA Neuropsychiatric Replacement Hospital
Top Local Executive(s): Mike Myers - CEO, SoPac Region
*Above information is for Southern California which includes Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties, but excludes San Diego.