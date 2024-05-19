nacarchitecture.com

Primary Southern California Office: 837 N. Spring St., Third Floor, Los Angeles, CA 90012

Year Established: 1960

Headquarter(s): Spokane, WA

2023 Total Revenue: $16,900,000

2022 Total Revenue: $15,362,492

Total Number of Licensed Architects: 23

Total Number of Employees (including support staff and all other employees): 50

Number of Offices in Southern California: 1

Number of Offices Firmwide: 5

Property Types: Medical

Other Property Types: Early Education, Elementary Schools, Middle Schools, High Schools, University Buildings, Student Housing, Workforce Housing, Healthcare Facilities, Recreation Centers

Top Active Projects: LAUSD - Belvedere Middle School, LACCD - LAVC Academic Building #2, Self Help Graphics Community Arts Center

Top Local Executive(s): Helena Jubany - Managing Principal and Michael Pinto - Design Director, Principal