naicapital.com

Primary Southern California Office: 15821 Ventura Blvd., Suite 320, Encino, CA 91436

Year Established: 1979

Headquarter(s): Los Angeles, CA

2023 Transaction Volume: $1,600,000,000

2023 Sales Volume: $950,000,000

2023 Lease Volume: $650,000,000

Total Number of Licensed Commercial Real Estate Agents: 225

Total Number of Employees (including support staff and all other employees): 40

Number of Southern California Offices: 13

Number of Offices Firmwide: 13

Property Types: Office, Industrial, Retail, Multifamily, Medical, Data Center, Hospitality, Land

Top Local Executive(s):

Chris Jackson - Chief Executive Officer