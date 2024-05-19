Primary Southern California Office: 10005 Mission Mill Road, Whittier, CA 90601
Secondary Southern California Office: 351 Pico St., Corona, CA 92881
Year Established: 1932
Headquarter(s): Whittier, CA
2023 Total Revenue: $900,000,000
2022 Total Revenue: $693,000,000
Total Number of Employees: 371
Number of Offices in Southern California: 4
Number of Offices Firmwide: 5
Property Types: Office, Industrial, Medical
Top Active Projects: Be Well Mental Health and Wellness Campus - Irvine, City of Anaheim Sustainability Education Center, The Park at Live Oak & Infrastructure - Irwindale
Top Local Executive(s): John Gormly - Chairman & CEO & Charlie Roy - President
*Above information is for Southern California which includes Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties, but excludes San Diego.