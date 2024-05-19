omgivning.com

Primary Southern California Office: 1301 N. Broadway, Los Angeles, CA 90012

Year Established: 2009

Headquarter(s): Los Angeles, CA

2023 Total Revenue: $3,348,495

2022 Total Revenue: $3,768,232

Total Number of Licensed Architects: 6

Total Number of Employees (including support staff and all other employees): 20

Number of Offices in Southern California: 1

Number of Offices Firmwide: 1

Property Types: Office, Industrial, Retail, Multifamily, Hospitality

Top Active Projects: The MacArthur, Desmonds, The Downtown Proper Hotel

Top Local Executive(s): Karin Liljegren - Founder + Principal