Patrick Tighe Architecture

Share
Primary Southern California Office: 5757 Venice Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90019
Year Established: 2001
Headquarter(s): Los Angeles, CA
2023 Total Revenue: $3,500,000
2022 Total Revenue: $3,100,000
Total Number of Licensed Architects: 4
Total Number of Employees (including support staff and all other employees): 20
Number of Offices in Southern California: 1
Number of Offices Firmwide: 2
Property Types: Office, Industrial, Retail, Multifamily, Hospitality
Top Active Projects: Modelo - Commerce, 700 Santa Monica Blvd., 1902 Wilshire Blvd.
Top Local Executive(s): Patrick Tighe - Owner, Lead Designer
*The above information is for Southern California which includes Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties, but excludes San Diego.