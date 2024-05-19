Share
png.builders
Primary Southern California Office: 2392 S. Bateman Ave., Irwindale, CA 91010
Year Established: 1959
Headquarter(s): Irwindale, CA
2023 Total Revenue: $170,000,000
2022 Total Revenue: $165,000,000
Total Number of Employees: 200
Number of Offices in Southern California: 4
Number of Offices Firmwide: 4
Property Types: Office, Industrial, Retail, Medical, Hospitality
Other Property Types: Healthcare
Top Local Executive(s): Steve Mathison - President & Picasso Bhowmik - Vice President
*Above information is for Southern California which includes Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties, but excludes San Diego.