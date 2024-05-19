png.builders

Primary Southern California Office: 2392 S. Bateman Ave., Irwindale, CA 91010

Year Established: 1959

Headquarter(s): Irwindale, CA

2023 Total Revenue: $170,000,000

2022 Total Revenue: $165,000,000

Total Number of Employees: 200

Number of Offices in Southern California: 4

Number of Offices Firmwide: 4

Property Types: Office, Industrial, Retail, Medical, Hospitality

Other Property Types: Healthcare

Top Local Executive(s): Steve Mathison - President & Picasso Bhowmik - Vice President