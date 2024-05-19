Primary Southern California Office: 20 Executive Park, Suite 250, Irvine, CA 92614
Secondary Southern California Office: 999 Pacific Coast Highway, Suite 690, El Segundo, CA 90245
Year Established: 2018
Headquarter(s): Irvine, CA
2023 Total Revenue: $259,000,000
2022 Total Revenue: $220,000,000
Total Number of Employees: 75
Number of Offices in Southern California: 2
Number of Offices Firmwide: 4
Property Types: Office, Industrial, Retail, Medical, Hospitality
Other Property Types: Science & Technology, Specialty, Industrial & Manufacturing
Top Active Projects: Swing Set Productions, Zoe Church, MyPlace Health PACE Clinic
Top Local Executive(s): Spencer Moran - Principal and Co-Founder & Matt Renault - Principal and Co-Founder
*Above information is for Southern California which includes Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties, but excludes San Diego.