Primary Southern California Office: 16917 Ventura Blvd., Encino, CA 91316
Secondary Southern California Office: 28392 Constellation Road, Valencia, CA 91355
Year Established: 2018
Headquarter(s): Valencia, CA
2023 Transaction Volume: $112,271,417
2023 Sales Volume: $63,761,366
2023 Lease Volume: $48,510,051
Total Number of Licensed Commercial Real Estate Agents: 17
Total Number of Employees (including support staff and all other employees): 11
Number of Southern California Offices: 3
Number of Offices Firmwide: 3
Property Types: Office, Industrial, Retail, Multifamily, Medical, Land
Top Local Executive(s):
Yair Haimoff - Executive Managing Director
Shandreka Niblett - Chief Operating Officer
*Above information is for Southern California which includes Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties, but excludes San Diego.