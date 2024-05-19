spectrumcre.com

Primary Southern California Office: 16917 Ventura Blvd., Encino, CA 91316

Secondary Southern California Office: 28392 Constellation Road, Valencia, CA 91355

Year Established: 2018

Headquarter(s): Valencia, CA

2023 Transaction Volume: $112,271,417

2023 Sales Volume: $63,761,366

2023 Lease Volume: $48,510,051

Total Number of Licensed Commercial Real Estate Agents: 17

Total Number of Employees (including support staff and all other employees): 11

Number of Southern California Offices: 3

Number of Offices Firmwide: 3

Property Types: Office, Industrial, Retail, Multifamily, Medical, Land

Top Local Executive(s):

Yair Haimoff - Executive Managing Director

Shandreka Niblett - Chief Operating Officer