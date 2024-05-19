Taylor Design

wearetaylor.com

Primary Southern California Office: 1735 Flight Way, Suite 300, Tustin, CA 92782

Secondary Southern California Office: 601 S. Figueroa St., Suite 2790, Los Angeles, CA 90017

Year Established: 1979

Headquarter(s): Tustin, CA

2023 Total Revenue: $15,752,446

2022 Total Revenue: $19,419,571

Total Number of Licensed Architects: 13

Total Number of Employees (including support staff and all other employees): 55

Number of Offices in Southern California: 2

Number of Offices Firmwide: 5

Property Types: Office, Medical

Other Property Types: Science + Technology, Higher Education, Workspace, Senior Living

Top Active Projects: California Institute of Technology - Kerckhoff Tejada Lab, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles - Cardiac Imaging Suite Remodel, UC Irvine Health - Center of Advanced Care

Top Local Executive(s): Kevin Hinrichs - President