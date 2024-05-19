Taylor Design
Primary Southern California Office: 1735 Flight Way, Suite 300, Tustin, CA 92782
Secondary Southern California Office: 601 S. Figueroa St., Suite 2790, Los Angeles, CA 90017
Year Established: 1979
Headquarter(s): Tustin, CA
2023 Total Revenue: $15,752,446
2022 Total Revenue: $19,419,571
Total Number of Licensed Architects: 13
Total Number of Employees (including support staff and all other employees): 55
Number of Offices in Southern California: 2
Number of Offices Firmwide: 5
Property Types: Office, Medical
Other Property Types: Science + Technology, Higher Education, Workspace, Senior Living
Top Active Projects: California Institute of Technology - Kerckhoff Tejada Lab, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles - Cardiac Imaging Suite Remodel, UC Irvine Health - Center of Advanced Care
Top Local Executive(s): Kevin Hinrichs - President
*The above information is for Southern California which includes Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties, but excludes San Diego.