Primary Southern California Office: 4740 Von Karman Ave., Suite 100, Newport Beach, CA 92660
Year Established: 1994
Headquarter(s): El Segundo, CA
2023 Transaction Volume: $450,000,000
2023 Sales Volume: $80,000,000
2023 Lease Volume: $370,000,000
Total Number of Licensed Commercial Real Estate Agents: 5
Total Number of Employees (including support staff and all other employees): 25
Number of Southern California Offices: 2
Number of Offices Firmwide: 2
Property Types: Office, Industrial, Retail, Multifamily, Medical
Top Local Executive(s):
Barry Saywitz - President
*Above information is for Southern California which includes Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties, but excludes San Diego.