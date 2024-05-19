saywitz.com

Primary Southern California Office: 4740 Von Karman Ave., Suite 100, Newport Beach, CA 92660

Year Established: 1994

Headquarter(s): El Segundo, CA

2023 Transaction Volume: $450,000,000

2023 Sales Volume: $80,000,000

2023 Lease Volume: $370,000,000

Total Number of Licensed Commercial Real Estate Agents: 5

Total Number of Employees (including support staff and all other employees): 25

Number of Southern California Offices: 2

Number of Offices Firmwide: 2

Property Types: Office, Industrial, Retail, Multifamily, Medical

Top Local Executive(s):

Barry Saywitz - President