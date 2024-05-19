Primary Southern California Office: 2020 Main St., Suite 100, Irvine, CA 92614
Secondary Southern California Office: 2400 E. Katella Ave., Suite 750, Anaheim, CA 92806
Year Established: 1971
Headquarter(s): Irvine, CA
2023 Transaction Volume: $1,865,466,191
2023 Sales Volume: $1,038,333,856
2023 Lease Volume: $827,132,335
Total Number of Licensed Commercial Real Estate Agents: 87
Total Number of Employees (including support staff and all other employees): 26
Number of Southern California Offices: 4
Number of Offices Firmwide: 6
Property Types: Office, Industrial, Retail, Multifamily, Medical, Data Center, Hospitality, Land
Other Property Types: Life Science, Bio Science, R&D, Self-Storage
Top Local Executive(s):
Eric Hinkelman - Chief Executive Officer
Vance McNeilly - Chief Operating Officer
*Above information is for Southern California which includes Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties, but excludes San Diego.