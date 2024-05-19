25

webcor.com

Primary Southern California Office: 333 S. Grand Ave., Suite 4400, Los Angeles, CA 90071

Year Established: 1971

Headquarter(s): San Francisco, CA

2023 Total Revenue: $102,200,000

2022 Total Revenue: $212,800,000

Total Number of Employees: 238

Number of Offices in Southern California: 1

Number of Offices Firmwide: NA

Top Local Executive(s): Jit Pahilajani - Executive Vice President, Builders

*Above information is for Southern California which includes Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties, but excludes San Diego.

