Principal, Business Risk Consulting

RSM US LLP

Professional Services

Dan Shumovich is a principal of business risk consulting at RSM US LLP. In his current role, he is responsible for the delivery of business risk consulting services to financial institutions and specialty finance companies, including risk assessments, internal audit, regulatory compliance, Bank Secrecy Act/anti-money laundering, commercial loan review, and Sarbanes-Oxley/FDICIA testing in the Western Region of RSM.

Shumovich has more than 33 years of experience serving financial services companies and has been responsible for managing the regional business risk consulting practice in various capacities for financial institutions for the last 22 years. He has assembled a team of highly qualified and specialized professionals to provide full outsourcing or co-sourcing of various services. In addition, he serves as a member of RSM’s national financial institutions leadership team. Shumovich holds a Bachelor of Science in business administration and finance from California State University, Northridge.