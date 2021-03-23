Anant Patel

Partner

GHJ

Professional Services

Anant has over 25 years of public accounting experience and leads GHJ’s Advisory and Transaction Advisory Services practices and is a member of GHJ’s Executive Committee. He advises in mergers and acquisitions and provides financial due diligence consulting. Patel has assisted on deals ranging from $20 million to $500 million and is a Certified Merger & Acquisition Advisor (CM&AA). Patel has clients owned by Private Equity Groups, VCs and institutional investors.

Patel is motivated by his incredibly entrepreneurial and inquisitive mindset. This is an essential asset to the firm, helping to challenge both employees and clients to think outside the box in order to navigate the future. He is a key figure of the firm and has several accomplishments, including, following the COVID-19 shutdown, exhibiting the ability to pivot and assist clients in several ways, including accessing the PPP loans that were not previously available.