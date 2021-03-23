Andrew M. Apfelberg

Partner

Greenberg Glusker LLP

Professional Services

Andrew Apfelberg, a partner at Greenberg Glusker LLP, isacorporate and finance attorney for middle-market companies throughout the United States. Often acting as outside general counsel, Apfelberg provides advice onabusiness’ significant transactions whether it’s a merger or acquisition, private equity or other financing, joint venture or licensing deal. He has a considerable depth of experience in the branded consumer products, manufacturing and distribution, new media and technology industries.

Apfelberg’s business and finance background comes from his USC’s Marshall School of Business education and working in investment banking prior to going to law school. This experience enables Apfelberg to effectively structure transactions and negotiate agreements to maximize the value to the client and increase the likelihood of getting deals closed. He is also the former president of Association of Corporate Growth Los Angeles chapter and currently holds a variety of leadership positions in the global ACG organization.

