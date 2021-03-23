Entertainment Business Manager and Tax Professional

Abacus Financial Business Management

Professional Services

As the principal of Abacus Financial Management Group, Belva Anakwenze serves as a virtual CFO for several creatives in Los Angeles. Having served as a trusted advisor for many in the entertainment industry for more than 15 years, her clients range from entertainers and their closely held companies to large entertainment tech companies. She also has several music live events and musicians.

In the male-dominated financial world, Anakwenze is able to reach her goals as a CFO by facing challenges and tough conversations head-on and speaking in everyday vernacular to ensure complete transparency and financial climate understanding. Anakawenze also spends a great deal of her time educating youth and emerging creative entrepreneurs on financial literacy