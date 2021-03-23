Managing Director, Head of Commercial Banking

Bita Ardalan is managing director and head of Commercial Banking for MUFG Union Bank. The Commercial Banking group is an origination and portfolio management unit serving middle-market companies with revenues of $50 million to $2 billion across a range of industries with credit and non-credit ancillary products.

As the leader of a business with a 150+ year history on the West Coast, Ardalan sets its strategic vision and heads a high-caliber team. Ardalan oversees 160+ employees in 17 offices and more than 200 support partners. Her division is strategically designed to be lean and efficient, however she is closely aligned with many other divisions for which her team generates significant revenue, including Transaction Banking, Capital Markets, Intrepid Investment Bankers, Real Estate Industries, Asset-Based Finance, Syndications, FX, Interest Rate Derivatives, Wealth Management and Private Banking and Consumer Banking.

