EVP Regional Director

1st Century Bank

Commercial Banking

Bonnie Rubin is currently an executive vice president with 1st Century Bank, a division of MidFirst Bank. She has been in the banking industry for over 30 years and with 1st Century Bank for 15 years. Her leadership, entrepreneurial spirit and enthusiasm have been integral to 1st Century’s success since the bank’s inception. She also maintains and grows her own book of clients.

Importantly, in 2020 Rubin personally helped 100 of her clients navigate the PPP application and their forgiveness process. Rubin, along with her various teams, are positioned to help her clients on the next round of funding as well. Additionally, she opened and staffed a new private and business banking office for 1st Century Bank in the San Fernando Valley. Rubin encourages women to continue to develop their personal and career skills through a Women’s Leadership Council that she co-created and is co-chairing at 1st Century.