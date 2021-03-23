Partner

CriticalPoint Capital, LLC

Private Equity

Brad Holtmeier is a partner at CriticalPoint Capital (CPC), an operations-focused private equity firm in the middle market. CPC specializes in corporate carve-outs, special situations and privately-owned businesses seeking a transition. Holtmeier joined CPC at its founding in 2012 and has worked on the firm’s 12+ investments since inception. His strong business acumen and transaction instincts have led to successful acquisitions across a variety of industries, including industrial and manufacturing; aerospace and defense; consumer; logistics and distribution; business services; technology, media and telecom; and healthcare.

Holtmeier has demonstrated his ability to identify companies’ untapped potential and CPC’s operational and financial resources to transform them. He leads the investment team at CPC and deal sourcing, evaluating, structuring, financing and executing transactions, and portfolio company management. He also serves on the boards of all of CPC’s current portfolio companies.