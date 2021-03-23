Partner

Barnes & Thornburg LLP

Professional Services

Carolyn Hunt is regarded as an authority in the film and television finance and distribution arenas. She is one of only a few women leading a film finance practice at a major law firm, offering clients big-picture thinking and more than 25 years of experience representing financiers, producers, distributors and sales agents in the financing of hundreds of film, television and gaming projects.

Hunt’s clients look to her as a trusted advisor who can help solve problems that come with structuring the often puzzling deals within the entertainment industry. As a lawyer who has represented financial institutions, equity venture and production funds, production companies, sales agents, distributors, high-net-worth individuals and talent in a wide variety of capital and distribution transactions, she generally takes the lead role in complicated multi-party transactions because of her reputation for understanding the big picture of what is required to close such deals.

