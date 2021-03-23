Senior Vice President

US Bank

Commercial Banking

Catherine Jooyan is a senior vice president responsible for SBA lending in Southern California, as well as several mid-western states, for US Bank. In her capacity, she is responsible for managing a team of bankers delivering SBA lending to small business in her community. Jooyan has nearly four decades of banking experience where she has served on the executive board for a community bank and for her trade association, has helped thousands of small businesses get the financing they need, and has provided financial advocacy to business owners and her team of respected bankers.

Jooyan has served as a Girl Scout Leader for 14 years, where she has helped many girls learn about finance and helped them achieve their dreams around girl scouting. Additionally, she has worked with food banks and other need-based organizations, in her capacity asaGirl Scout Leader, servicing the underprivileged in her community.