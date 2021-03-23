Managing Director

Objective Capital Partners

Investment Banking

Dan Shea is a managing director of Objective Capital Partners, a leading investment banking and valuation firm serving the lower middle market, specifically companies with an enterprise value of $20-$75 million. Shea leads the business development and transaction advisory efforts for engagements across all practice groups. He is a results-oriented leader with a 25+ year track record of success with transaction experience including private and public company sales, corporate divestitures, mergers, acquisitions, and capital raise engagements, as well as preparing strategic assessments for owners, management and their boards, often as a precursor to transaction execution.

As one of the primary transactional bankers at Objective and his previous firms, Shea has assisted in closing countless transactions throughout his career in a wide variety of sectors. From 2019 to now, he has been particularly active in the manufacturing and distribution space.