Danielle V. Garcia

Partner

Holland & Knight LLP

Professional Services

Danielle Garcia is a financial services attorney who focuses on representing lenders in secured finance transactions on an asset-based, recurring revenue, cashflow and leverage basis. She advises clients on the establishment of credit facilities regarding acquisitions, recapitalizations, refinancings, debtor in-possession financings, working capital and other strategic financings. She has extensive experience with restructurings, workouts and intercreditor negotiations. Garcia’s transactional experience includes U.S. and cross-border financing transactions involving a variety of public and private companies including retail, dining, technology, software, energy, transportation, importing and distribution, construction, manufacturing, service and agriculture.

Garcia began her career in representing lenders 24 years ago while still in law school. She has worked at many top 100 law firms and presently practices at Holland & Knight LLP. She is also a co-coordinator for the Women’s Initiative in Holland & Knight’s L.A. office.