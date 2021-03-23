Founder, General Partner

Willow Growth Partners

Private Equity

Deborah Benton is the founding partner of Willow Growth Partners, an early-stage consumer fund focused on investing in visionary entrepreneurs building the next generation of iconic brands and the technology that supports them. A seasoned consumer retail executive, Benton brings many years of investing, operating and board management experience to Willow.

Willow focuses on consumer brands (emphasizing beauty, wellness, apparel, and home/pet), that are values-led and connect deeply with the consumer. In the past year, Willow Growth Partners, under Benton’s stewardship, has completed or is in the process of completing five deals in the portfolio, including leading the seed financing and the bridge financing for Coterie. Willow also took a super pro-rata investment in Goodfair and was a major participating investor in Bubble’s pre-seed financing.