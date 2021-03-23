CEO, Managing Director, and Founding Principal

Ed Bagdasarian’s professional career spans more than three decades and his accomplishments include helping build two preeminent middle-market M&A advisory firms, overseeing their sale to two of the largest financial institutions in the world and advising some of the leading entrepreneurs and middle-market companies in defining M&A and capital transactions.

Bagdasarian is currently the CEO and a founding principal of Intrepid Investment Bankers, a Los Angelesbased investment bank providing M&A, capital raising and strategic advisory services to entrepreneurs and middle-market companies. He is responsible for setting and executing the firm’s vision. His priorities include creating a winning culture and recruiting top talent who embrace the firm’s values. In addition to leading the firm, he manages client relationships and oversees the execution of key advisory mandates. In 2019, nine years after founding Intrepid, Bagdasarian and his partners joined forces with MUFG Union Bank.