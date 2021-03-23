President and CEO

California Bank & Trust Commercial

Banking

California Bank & Trust recently announced the promotion of Eric Ellingsen, a banking industry leader and company veteran of over 20 years, from president and COO to CEO, effective January 4, 2021. Ellingsen continues his role as president with new leadership responsibilities as CEO. He will continue to oversee the growth of the bank across the state, including direct oversight of its commercial banking division.

Ellingsen began his impressive career trajectory at CB&T in a four-month temporary role as a junior accountant that led to a permanent position within the company. From there, he was promoted to more senior roles handling risk management, regulatory compliance, international banking and asset/liability management. In 2012, he was promoted to CFO, and then in 2016, to president and COO. Ellingsen now manages the credit and lending process and oversees the commercial banking division and holds a seat on the Zions Bancorporation executive committee.