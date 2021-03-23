Los Angeles Office Managing Partner & Co-Chair, Private Equity Practice

Winston & Strawn LLP

Professional Services

Eva Davis works with some of the most active private equity funds in the country. She provides commercial advice alongside strategic M&A counseling when negotiating on behalf of U.S. and global public and private companies, and private equity funds involving significant transactional matters. As co-chair of Winston’s Private Equity Practice – which includes about 75 lawyers – Davis oversees a group that last year handled more than 200 deals with a total deal value of close to $18 billion. Despite the challenges presented by COVID-19, she personally led over 10 deals valued at more than $1.4 billion in 2020.

As a woman in the predominantly male private equity field, Davis built her practice entirely on her own by hitting the pavement, slowly building relationships across the industry, and leveraging her knowledge to spot trends quickly and to synthesize and share that information with clients and prospects.

