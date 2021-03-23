Senior Vice President & Head of U.S. Private Banking for California

IDB Bank

Commercial Banking

Gal Ben-Naim is a highly experienced and talented private banking and investment management professional with an unwavering dedication to his clients’ success. Ben-Naim’s personal approach and his commitment to building deep, long-term relationships has helped his clients weather the COVID crisis while driving impressive growth for IDB’s California region in 2020.

Year after year, Ben-Naim has been one of the bank’s top performers. His success in bringing in new clients is a direct result of his analytical skills, his knowledge of the financial industry, and his involvement in the local community. He consistently reaches out to new customers one-on-one and through seminars, educating them about their investment options and introducing them to new and innovative products. He then delivers solutions custom-tailored to each client’s financial goals and contributes to the bank’s new product development based on his research