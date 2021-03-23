Senior Managing Director

Umpqua Bank

Commercial Banking

Gene Dunford has been in the banking industry for 30 years and has worked with both large and small banks. He holds an MBA from the University of Redlands. He also graduated with a B.S. in Business from Utah State University’s John Huntsman School of Business. He has been heavily involved with the university where he has held various alumni board positions over the years. He has been instrumental in helping several students attend Utah State and receive scholarships.

Dunford is senior managing director of Umpqua Bank’s Los Angeles Corporate Banking Division. He joined Umpqua Bank in 2016 to establish its new Los Angeles team. He is a 25-year veteran of L.A.'s commercial banking scene. Dunford’s group currently manages approximately $500 million in assets. Dunford played a critical role in Umpqua Bank’s highly successful participation in the Paycheck Protection Program.